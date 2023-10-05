Migrants pass quickly through once impenetrable Darien jungle as governments scramble for answers

Migrants heading north take boats in Bajo Chiquito in the Darien province of Panama, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia.

That figure, and the corresponding number reaching the U.S.-Mexico border, factored into the United States decision toin the coming days. The new measure announced Thursday is part of what U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas termed “strict consequences” for those who do not avail themselves of expanded legal pathways to enter the U.S.

"I don't wish it for anyone. It's the worst," she said. They paid guides $320 each in Colombia to take them to Panama "where the desperation began." While the route on the Colombian side has become organized and lucrative, the Panamanian side remains more risky.

“What we want is to at least have a place to sleep, a job, a life that we can give (our children), to be able to buy them medicine if they get sick,” Morales said.jungle, but migrants’ numbers have only grown forcing the Biden administration to seek other options.

But anyone arriving after July 31 would not be eligible. On Thursday, U.S. officials said they had already identified Venezuelans who entered the U.S. illegally after that date who would not be eligible for protections and thus would be flown back to Venezuela.

A record 400K migrants have crossed the treacherous Darién jungle to reach the U.S.Crossings of the dangerous Darién Gap have reached another record, as migrants seek protection or a better future in the United States but lack safer routes to get there.

Migrants pass quickly through once impenetrable Darien jungle as governments scramble for answersRain-swollen rivers only briefly slowed the otherwise uninterrupted flow of migrants through this jungle-covered border of Colombia and Panama and by midweek another 2,000 bedraggled migrants stumbled out of the Darien jungle. Pregnant women and men carrying children atop their shoulders waded across the Tuquesa river and into the Indigenous outpost of Bajo Chiquito where some fell to the ground in exhaustion as Panamanian officials waited to register their arrival. Crossing through the dense, lawless jungle not long ago was unthinkable for most. Some migrants arriving this week described an organized trek completed in as little as 2 ½ days on trails marked by colored ribbons and assisted by guides and porters.

Presidente de Costa Rica visitará con su par panameño el Darién ante el desbordante flujo migratorioPANAMÁ (AP) — El presidente de Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, llegó el jueves a Panamá para una reunión de trabajo con su homólogo panameño, Laurentino Cortizo, en la selvática provincia de Darién fronteriza con Colombia, donde los mandatarios centroamericanos tratarán el desbordante flujo de migrantes en tránsito a Estados Unidos.

‘There is no more room in New York’: Mayor Adams takes MexicoThe New York City mayor is on a four-day whirlwind trip through Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia, including the dangerous Darién Gap.