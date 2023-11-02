Migrants in cities across the US may need medical care. It's not that easy to find

Doctors across the country say it’s rare that migrants receive medical screenings or anything beyond care for medical emergencies when they arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border, and there’s no overarching national system to track the care, either.

Because of that, public health leaders across the country — from New York to Los Angeles, Boston to Denver — say there’s high demand for care. And providing it is central to their organizations’ missions.

Other cities are trying to manage as best they can, like Denver, where nearly 26,000 migrants have arrived within the last year. Dr. Steve Federico, a director at Denver Health, said the city’s process is inadequate.

Without catching and treating illnesses early, Federico said, “Now everybody has it. And then if somebody is at increased risk, they’re going to get sicker.” Even when care is available, migrants can have a hard time getting it. Some avoid asking for help entirely out of fear of a large bill or longstanding distrust of the medical system.

“The process is so broken that you can’t even do anything,” Lee said. “They came in to see me just paying out of pocket because the kiddo needed a physical and needed to get checked before going to school.”

