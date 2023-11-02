Migrants in cities across the US may need medical care. It's not that easy to find

And then if somebody is at increased risk, they’re going to get sicker.” Federico and city spokesperson Jon Ewing both said Denver is already strained for resources — given the need to shelter and feed migrants. Ewing said Denver is looking to enhance its medical screening process, but added that it’s not clear how much that will cost or whether there are enough resources to achieve it. The challenges of careMigrants face a lack of access to steady medical care in the U.S.

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10NEWS: 5,000 migrants traveling by foot to cross US-Mexico borderAdi Guajardo developed a passion for journalism in middle school, and her love for storytelling has flourished over the years.

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Largest migrant caravan in year heading to US – as leader mocks Biden's border policiesThousands of migrants heading to America from Mexico's southern border

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

WSYX6: New migrant caravan makes its way across Mexico before reaching U.S.About 5,000 migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti reached Huehuecan, Mexico on foot.

Source: wsyx6 | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Adams and other Dem mayors demand 'urgent' meeting with Biden on migrant crisisThousands of migrants heading to America from Mexico's southern border

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

KJNBNEWS: Surge in Chinese migrants at U.S.-Mexico border amid record numbersThe thousands of migrants looking to enter the U.S. along the Mexico border, represent people from all walks of life -- and many countries. Including a surge in the number of people from China seeking asylum.

Source: KJNBNews | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: Chicago welcomes migrants to their first taste of winterWith joy and amazement, many Chicago migrants took photos and playfully made snowballs, all while wearing smiles on their faces despite the biting cold.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕