Migrants in cities across the US may need medical care. It's not that easy to find

“You have these little islands of care. You have these little islands of shelter,” said Deliana Garcia, of the nonprofit Migrant Clinicians Network, which supported more than 1,000 migrants in need of medical care in the first 10 months of this year. “But how does anyone know what’s going on east to west or north to south?”

“It’s so core to what we do that I don’t feel like anyone’s really hesitated around this is the right thing for the organization to do,” said Craig Williams, chief administrative officer of Cook County’s health system. “I don’t feel like over the last year that we’ve backed off from really anything else because of doing this initiative.

Migrants are asked by shelter staff if they need immediate medical attention. If they say yes, they’re either sent to an emergency room or connected by phone with a nurse through Denver Health, a public hospital and health organization.

Federico and city spokesperson Jon Ewing both said Denver is already strained for resources — given the need to shelter and feed migrants. Ewing said Denver is looking to enhance its medical screening process, but added that it’s not clear how much that will cost or whether there are enough resources to achieve it.Migrants face a lack of access to steady medical care in the U.S., as well as healthy food and stable housing.

Dr. Stephanie Lee is the medical director of refugee resettlement and coordinator of the unaccompanied youth program at Penn State Health’s Family Practice Pediatrics Clinic. She said she sees many patients who don’t have health insurance or don’t know how to get it.

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10NEWS: 5,000 migrants traveling by foot to cross US-Mexico borderAdi Guajardo developed a passion for journalism in middle school, and her love for storytelling has flourished over the years.

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Largest migrant caravan in year heading to US – as leader mocks Biden's border policiesThousands of migrants heading to America from Mexico's southern border

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

WSYX6: New migrant caravan makes its way across Mexico before reaching U.S.About 5,000 migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti reached Huehuecan, Mexico on foot.

Source: wsyx6 | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Adams and other Dem mayors demand 'urgent' meeting with Biden on migrant crisisThousands of migrants heading to America from Mexico's southern border

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

KJNBNEWS: Surge in Chinese migrants at U.S.-Mexico border amid record numbersThe thousands of migrants looking to enter the U.S. along the Mexico border, represent people from all walks of life -- and many countries. Including a surge in the number of people from China seeking asylum.

Source: KJNBNews | Read more ⮕

CBSCHICAGO: Migrants' lives are at risk in tents in cold weather, volunteer saysMigrants' lives are at risk in tents in cold weather, volunteer says

Source: cbschicago | Read more ⮕