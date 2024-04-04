Migrants Continue to Breach Border Barriers in Texas, Says National Guard Source

According to a source within the Texas National Guard , migrants continue to breach border barriers erected by the state to keep migrants from reaching Border Patrol agents to gain release into the United States . The senior level source tells Breitbart Texas that the border barriers consisting of concertina wire and no-climb fence are cut between 75 and 100 times daily. On average, the source says more than 150 migrants manage to breach the cut wire and fencing each and every day.

Once on the north side of Texas-built barriers, the migrants surrender to Border Patrol agents to claim asylum and win a quick release into the United States as their cases drag on for years in overburdened immigration courts nationwide. The source, currently on deployment to El Paso, says the soldiers make every effort to deny and prevent the migrants from entering the United States and reaching the Border Patrol. In the end, most do, the source bemoane

