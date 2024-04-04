Migrants Charged with Rioting at US-Mexico Border

DPS officials said the migrants were charged with riot after they tried tothe concertina wire and ambush the National Guard troops while trying to enter the country illegally. The group was in federal custody for improper entry and have now been rebooked on state rioting charges.

The group consist of adult males and females from Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador.Seven of those people are in custody at the El Paso County Jail

Migrants Rioting US-Mexico Border Concertina Wire National Guard Illegal Entry Federal Custody State Charges El Paso County Jail

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

214 migrants arrested Texas border riot; 9 face felony rioting chargesThe Texas Department of Public Safety officials said they arrested 214 migrants from the March 21 border riot along the southern border.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Migrants face rioting charges after El Paso border chargeGov. Greg Abbott said Department of Public Safety troopers had been instructed to “arrest every illegal immigrant involved” in the March 21 breach in which National Guard members were allegedly assaulted.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

Texas Judge Grants Easter PR Bonds to Rioting El Paso Border Migrants — Blames DASource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

African migrants seek help in Harlem | Migrants in AmericaFOX 5 NY spoke with one of the men Bah is trying to help, who claims that political persecution forced him to flee from his home country of Guinea.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Whitmer faces backlash for controversial program helping migrants after illegal immigrant charged with murderMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing calls to end a program providing subsidies to house migrants after an illegal immigrant was charged with murdering a Michigan woman.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Jim Jordan warns parents of illegal migrants 'hiding' in schools after New Mexico incidentA group of illegal migrants were apprehended last week after entering a New Mexico middle school.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »