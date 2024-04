Migrants at US-Mexico border prefer Biden in 2024 election

Migrants at the United States-Mexico border say they “want Biden to win” the 2024 presidential election, while others hope to get released into the nation’s interior before election day — knowing their chances will be nearly eliminated under a second term of former President Donald Trump .

with The Free Press’s Peter Savodnik, migrants waiting to cross the southern border said they vastly prefer Biden to Trump in this year’s election, primarily because they say their chances of being freed into the U.S. interior are high with the current administration.“I want Biden to win,”45-year-old Daniel Cortez of Honduras, currently living in a migrant camp in northern Mexico, told Savodnik. Richard Betancourt, a 46-year-old Venezuelan citizen also living at the migrant camp, said, “If it’s Trump, it doesn’t matter how much I work or want to work, they won’t let me in.” Migrants stand on the other side of the fence in Eagle Pass, Texas, after crossing into the US from Mexico on August 25, 202

Migrants US-Mexico Border Biden Trump 2024 Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Report: Migrants Along Border Say They ‘Want Biden to Win’ 2024 ElectionSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 20242024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 2024

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live streamEight teams head to Dayton to play in the 2024 NCAA First Four. Get live stream information for all four games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Blockchain Life 2024 | Dubai, October 22-23, 2024The main event in the world of cryptocurrencies, mining, and web3 - Blockchain Life 2024 will take place in Dubai on October 22-23. It is expected that more than 8000 people from 140 countries will attend the forum - founders of the largest companies, industry leaders, and hundreds of young projects.

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Samsung Premieres New 2024 TV Lineup at CES 2024Samsung has unveiled its new 2024 TV lineup at CES 2024, featuring stunning displays and offering a $100 discount for pre-orders. The lineup includes 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs, OLED, Lifestyle, and MICRO LED displays.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »