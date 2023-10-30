Migrants Apprehended in Texas-Based Border Sectors in 2 Years Exceeds Houston Population

Border Patrol agents in the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors apprehended more than 2.6 million migrants during the past two fiscal years. The number of migrants apprehended during this period exceeds the city of Houston’s population by more than 300,000 people.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended 1,216,501 migrants during the recently ended Fiscal Year 23. This brings the total number of migrants apprehended to 2,612,191 during the past two fiscal years, according to the CBP Nationwide Encounters Report. This exceeds the population of the city of Houston (2,302,878) by more than 309,000 people — slightly less than the city of Corpus Christi.1.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, agents in the five Texas-based border sectors apprehended more than 3,576,000 migrants who crossed between ports of entry. This exceeds the combined population of the counties of Bexar (San Antonio) and Travis (Austin) by more than 250,000 people.

The surge of migrants into the Lone Star State continues in FY24. Just last week, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported the apprehension of more than 1,800 migrants in the Del Rio Sector in less than 24 hours.

Even more concerning is the number of what Border Patrol calls "Special Interest Aliens." These are migrants from nations with known ties to terrorism. During the second week of October, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended six Iranian nationals, three Lebanese nationals, one Egyptian national, and one Saudi Arabian national who made landfall in the Eagle Pass area of operations.

