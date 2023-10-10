Migrant mothers arriving in New York find support, hope — and lots of challenges

(Left) Daríana Perdigón, originally from Venezuela, and her newborn Dariangelys and (Right) Magdala Ciceron with her child Amaya, pose for portraits in the maternity care unit at the Roosevelt Hotel.

The hotel retains an air of 1920s opulence: massive paintings, glittering chandeliers and sprawling stairways. But these days, it serves as a sort of modern-day Ellis Island. The national guard watches over while thousands of migrants wait to receive medical evaluations and immunizations.

Staff there told NPR that one of the biggest concerns is the lack of prenatal care in some of the new arrivals. That's a concern that some patients share too. López says the trip to the U.S. was nearly impossible."It was so rough," she says."Especially the jungle. All of it. The train ... it was too difficult. I could hardly bear it. I slept in the streets. I often didn't have enough to eat."Enlarge this imageIn one of the rooms at the Roosevelt Hotel, a woman named Estefani is jovial and talkative. headtopics.com

She was riding the train through Mexico when she was assaulted. Her friend got hurt badly. She says she doesn't mind talking about it, but she doesn't have much more to say."I don't think about the journey. Or what happened there. I focus on my daughter.

Michele Maron-Knobel is a part of the team of physicians and social workers who are providing support and resources for migrant women who have recently arrived to New York during their pregnancies, as well as postpartum care. (Right) A migrant mother holds her daughter's hand as she feels her pregnant stomach. headtopics.com

A few days ago, Yuniaski López, the hoarse-voiced woman who was worried about having been pregnant on the journey, gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

