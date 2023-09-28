Migrant allegedly molested girl, 7, at NYC hotel housing asylum seekers: sources

A migrant man molested a 7-year-old girl at knifepoint at a hotel housing asylum seekers after he lured her and her twin sister to his room, police sources said. A 34-year-old migrant man molested a 7-year-old girl at knifepoint at a Queens hotel housing asylum seekers after he lured the child and her twin sister to his room there, police sources said Thursday.

A 34-year-old migrant man molested a 7-year-old girl at knifepoint at a Queens hotel housing asylum seekers after he lured the child and her twin sister to his room there, police sources said Thursday.

The sisters, asylum seekers staying at the Hotel Mint JFK Airport in Far Rockaway with their family, were playing in the hallway Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. when the sicko convinced them to follow him to a room on the second floor, according to the sources.

He then placed a knife against the neck of one of the girls and touched her private area, the sources said.

When the twins’ mother knocked on the door, the perv jumped out the window, the sources said.

The creep then walked back into the building through the lobby, where he was confronted by the young victim’s older brother — and a fight ensued.

Cops broke up the brawl and arrested the alleged child molester, according to the sources. Charges against him were pending Thursday. His name was not released by the NYPD.

A young married couple from Venezuela, who have been housed at the hotel for the past three nights, said they heard some commotion late Wednesday, but did not know what was going on.

A 34-year-old migrant man molested a 7-year-old girl at knifepoint in the Hotel Mint JFK Airport in Queens, according to police sources.The man allegedly lured the girl and her twin sister into a room at the hotel that is housing migrants.“Last night there [was] shouting, fighting, outside… a man was shouting at another man in front of [the lobby] door but we [went] inside and locked the door,” the woman told The Post on Thursday, adding that there were “many children” staying there and she didn’t know the people involved.

The couple was previously staying at a different shelter, but relocated when the rowdy conditions got out of hand – though their new location hasn’t been much of an improvement, the husband said.

“It is wild here,” the man said as he pointed inside. “At the shelter before, there [was] trouble every night. We moved here because I complained about the shelter. It was not safe. I could not sleep. This is wild and there is trouble. I do not let [my wife] walk without me.”

The alleged child molester was arrested after being confronted by the young girl’s older brother.A 71-year-old neighbor, who only provided her first name, Annette, described the recent conditions at the hotel as “lawlessness.”

“It’s completely lawless,” she said. “Clothes hanging out the windows, ruckus every night. Walking around in the rain with no shoes, barely [any] clothes. God help those poor children.”

The hotel shelters asylum seekers and also accepts bookings from customers, according to a worker who answered the phone there Thursday.

Stuart Warburton, 52, his wife, Kim, 31, and mother Maureen, 80, all of the UK — said they had been staying at the hotel for two weeks at a rate of $244 a night — and found the conditions appalling.

UK tourists Stuart Warburton, his wife, Kim and mother Maureen, are also staying at the hotel — and found the conditions appalling.“We booked it on Expedia and it just said JFK Airport Hotel, the Mint Hotel JFK Airport,” Warburton told The Post.

“We thought it was an airport hotel! It is absolutely disgusting in there,” he continued. “And every night between midnight and one you hear all these children screaming, and then the parents push them out into the hallways and lock the doors and they leave the kids out running around and screaming and going crazy unattended in the hallways all night.

“The conditions are terrible,” he added. “I wouldn’t let my dog live here in these conditions.”

