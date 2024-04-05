“Midnight Romance in Hagwon” is a Korean drama set in the neighborhood of Daechi , known for its high concentration of private educational institutions. The story follows Seo Hye Jin, a hagwon instructor who helps a student named Lee Joon Ho gain admission to a prestigious university.

Ten years later, Lee Joon Ho returns to the hagwon as a rookie instructor and reunites with his unrequited first love, Seo Hye Jin.

Korean Drama Midnight Romance In Hagwon Daechi Hagwon Instructor Student Reunion

