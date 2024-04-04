Middle School in New Mexico Placed on Lockdown After Apprehension of Illegal Migrants

A middle school in southern New Mexico was placed on lockdown after illegal migrants were apprehended just outside the school, a Border Patrol spokesperson told Fox News Digital. On March 27, around 8:42 a.m., agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station were notified by Sunland Park Police Department regarding a group of six individuals outside Santa Teresa Middle School .

Border Patrol officials said the agents responded and apprehended the individuals, who were determined to be undocumented migrants. 'The apprehended individuals were transported to Santa Teresa Station for processing under Title 8 authority,' Border Patrol officials said. 'Neither Border Patrol agents nor the apprehended individuals entered school property

Middle School New Mexico Lockdown Illegal Migrants Apprehended Border Patrol

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Community outraged after middle school girl attacked on camera at Riverside middle schoolA police investigation has been launched into the incident, which involved two students at Arizona Middle School in Riverside.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Rep. Jim Jordan warns of migrants hiding in schools after incident at New Mexico middle schoolRep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued a warning Tuesday of migrants hiding in schools following a group of illegal immigrants’ entry into a New Mexico middle school last week. Border Patrol apprehended six illegal migrants after they entered Santa Teresa Middle School on March 27. The incident has raised concerns among parents about the safety of their children.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Jim Jordan Issues Warning to Parents on 'Illegal Aliens' Hiding in SchoolsTwo incidents were reported of migrants entering a southern New Mexico middle school within a week.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Jim Jordan warns parents of illegal migrants 'hiding' in schools after New Mexico incidentA group of illegal migrants were apprehended last week after entering a New Mexico middle school.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

After-School Worker at Everett Middle School Pleads Not Guilty to Child Sexual Abuse ChargesJeremy Rene Reyes, a 20-year-old after-school worker at Everett Middle School, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a child. Reyes was charged with seven felonies, including sodomy and sexual intercourse with a minor. He was arrested last Tuesday at the school.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Berlin High School and Middle School Damaged in StormOlentangy Local School District officials confirmed damage to Berlin High School and Berlin Middle School. Seven schools across the district were without power, leading the district to cancel classes Friday. Nearby in Berlin Twp., longtime neighbors saw their homes and farms damaged. Delaware County officials confirmed there were no injuries in the storms, which downed trees, and power line towers, and caused significant damage due to hail and wind.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »