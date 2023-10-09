Middle East risks prospect of fresh regional war after Hamas stealth attack on Israel

Israel's counteroffensive against the Palestinian Hamas militant group will likely stretch for months — if not years, says Ian Bremmer, president and founder of political consultancy Eurasia Group.

The unprecedented nature of Hamas assault on the Jewish Sabbath has raised concerns that Iran may have been involved, given Tehran's long-time support for Hamas and its cause.

The weekend assaults also happened a day after the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, inviting comparisons with the deadliest Arab-Israeli war in 1973 that threatened to imperil the state of Israel.shortly after the surprise attacks on Saturday, pledging "mighty vengeance" and vowing to make "the enemy ... pay an unprecedented price. headtopics.com

"The Israelis are going to war," Bremmer told CNBC on Monday. "They will be more unified as a government ... so there will probably be a national emergency government with Netanyahu and the opposition fighting that war together.

"Nobody would consider that to be hard evidence at this point," Bremmer told CNBC. While it's a real possibility that Iran is involved, "we are certainly not there right now," he added."In terms of other countries' involvement, certainly the level of training for this kind of operation ... headtopics.com

"We don't know all the details here, but it would not surprise me if someone in Iran would have been involved in the planning of this. This was not like what we have seen in the past in the Gaza Strip," he added.

