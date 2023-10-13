Middle East crisis — explained

A young Palestinian walks through rubble in a heavily bombarded neighborhood following overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City's Shati refugee camp early on Monday.In response to Hamas' surprise attack, Israel has put Gaza under siege and unleashed heavy bombardments. Gaza residents tell NPR there is no is no place to seek shelter, unlike in previous conflicts.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged the support of the U.S. to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while also urging Israel to avoid harming civilians as it retaliates for the deadly attacks by Hamas.Israel's military has told the United Nations that all of northern Gaza's population needs to be evacuated, a U.N. spokesman said.

Ido Dan, an uncle to three children feared abducted by Hamas and taken to Gaza, stands for a portrait with his twin daughters. The remnants of their sixth birthday party, which took place the same day as the incursion, are still around the house.Many Israelis are frantically looking for clues about loved ones believed to be held in Gaza. headtopics.com

Israeli forces launch artillery fire toward southern Lebanon from the border zone in northern Israel on Monday, while Hezbollah denied involvement in clashes or"any infiltration attempt" into Israel.Analysts have long accused Iran of backing militant groups in the region to counter Israel.

Putin says Israel-Hamas conflict is ‘failure of US policy’ in the Middle EastRussian President Vladimir Putin blamed the violent conflict between Israel and Hamas on U.S. interventionism in the area failing to manage Palestinians' political demands.

U.S. concerned about fresh risks to American troops in the Middle East amid Israel crisisThe turmoil in Israel “presents an opportunity,” one U.S. official said

Israel war: Who knew McCarthy was so essential to peace in the Middle East?Christopher Tremoglie is a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner. He is a former intern for the Department of State and a frequent guest on radio and television. His work has been featured in the Philadelphia Inquirer, National Review, and the Daily Caller and has appeared on Fox News and One America News. He graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania as a double major in political science and Russian and East European studies. Follow him on X: chriswtremo

Blinken to Israel on Middle East mission to prevent a wider warU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to Israel on Wednesday on a Middle East mission to prevent a wider war from erupting after an attack and hostage-taking by Palestinian Hamas militants and an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas war: ASU students react to Middle East conflictHundreds of activists and student protesters rallied on the Arizona State University campus on Oct. 12 in support of Palestine.

Israel-Hamas fighting sparks fears of hate crimes in U.S.Conflicts in the Middle East involving Israel frequently lead to big jumps in hate crimes here.