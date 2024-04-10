Microsoft to Reveal New AI Tools for PCs and Cloud at Build Conference

Microsoft will reveal new AI tools for use on PCs and in the cloud at its annual Build conference, according to a session list posted Wednesday. In January, CEO Satya Nadella told analysts that 2024 is the year when "AI will become first-class part of every PC," and the itinerary for Microsoft 's May conference reflects that goal.

Microsoft expects significant revenue growth from clients running AI models in its Azure public cloud, and the company wants to keep the trend going by rolling out new AI features for developers. The new head of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman, will take the stage alongside Nadella and other longtime executives during the show's sessions, which include an image-resizing widget and a keyboard shortcut customization program. At Build, Microsoft will talk about a new AI feature, which draws on AI models that run directly on PCs, rather than having to send data to the cloud and receive responses. The software maker will also talk about new AI features "that allow users deeper interaction with their digital lives on Windows," according to one of the session descriptions

Microsoft AI Tools Pcs Cloud Build Conference Artificial Intelligence Revenue Growth Azure Developers Mustafa Suleyman Sessions Image-Resizing Widget Keyboard Shortcut Customization Program Interaction Windows

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Microsoft’s new era of AI PCs will need a Copilot key, says IntelIntel has teamed up with Microsoft to create requirements for AI PCs. They include a combination of NPU, CPU, and GPU, alongside Copilot access and the Copilot key.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Microsoft debuts first Surface PCs with dedicated Copilot AI buttonWeeks after Apple debuted what it called the best consumer laptop for AI, Microsoft is announcing commercial PCs with a key to quickly open its Copilot chatbot.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Microsoft’s first AI PCs are the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for businessesMicrosoft kicks off its year of AI PCs with new Surface hardware for businesses. The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will start shipping in April.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Microsoft Copilot AI will soon run locally on PCsSteve should have known that civil engineering was not for him when he spent most of his time at university monkeying with his 8086 clone PC. Although he graduated, a lifelong obsession of wanting the Solitaire win animation to go faster had begun.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

How a Windows shake-up could position Microsoft to capitalize on AI PCsSplitting up Windows and Surface didn’t work out well. So now Microsoft has a new Windows and Surface leader in a shake-up of its Windows and AI teams.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Microsoft to Unveil AI-Powered PCs to Beat Apple's MacBook AirMicrosoft is set to showcase its vision for AI-powered PCs at an upcoming event in Seattle. The company believes that new Arm-powered Windows laptops, equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors, will outperform Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air in terms of CPU performance and AI-accelerated tasks. Microsoft is confident that these processors will finally allow it to aggressively promote Windows on Arm.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »