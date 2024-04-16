Microsoft to Invest $1.5 Billion in UAE AI Firm G42

Microsoft will invest $1.5 billion into G42 , an artificial intelligence firm based in the United Arab Emirates , as the U.S. giant looks to strengthen its position in the technology.

The deal is unusual due to heavy government involvement which comes after U.S. scrutiny on G42 for its alleged ties to China.Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith speaks during the annual Microsoft shareholders meeting in Bellevue, Washington on November 29, 2017.will invest $1.5 billion into G42, an artificial intelligence firm based in the United Arab Emirates, as the U.S. giant looks to strengthen its position in the technology amid fast-rising competition.

G42 will run its AI applications and services on the Microsoft Azure cloud service, as well as deploy Microsoft's cloud offerings. "The work on these topics is governed by a detailed Intergovernmental Assurance Agreement between G42 and Microsoft that was developed in close consultation with both the UAE and U.S. governments."The government's involvement comes after months of scrutiny on G42 for its links to China. In January, House Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wi., chairman of the U.S.

