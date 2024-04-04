Microsoft to Charge Enterprise Users for Windows 10 Security Updates

Microsoft is phasing out Windows 10 and will start charging enterprise users a monthly fee for Extended Security Updates ( ESU ) after the end-of-life support on October 14, 2025. The pricing tiers for ESU start at $61 for the first year and double each subsequent year.

Microsoft has also announced that the ESU program will be available for general consumers, but pricing details have not been shared yet.

Microsoft Windows 10 Security Updates End-Of-Life Support Extended Security Updates ESU Pricing

