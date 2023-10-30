Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is down to its cheapest ever price

If you want a discount on a premium Windows-powered laptop, this may be the offer that you’ve been looking for — the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 at $400 off from Best Buy, which makes it more affordable at $900 instead of $1,300. It’s a steal if you can get it for this price as it’s the lowest-ever for the device, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings get taken offline.
Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, unsurprisingly, comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD. It’s a device that maximizes the features of the latest version of the all-too-familiar operating system, through powerful performance provided by its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM.
When looking at the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, you wouldn't see much of a difference in their overall design, as the latest version of the Surface Laptop line retains the elegant and thin look of its predecessor, as well as its ultralight construction so it won't be a hassle to take with you everywhere.
