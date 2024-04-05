Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 on Sale

With Apple’s latest MacBook Air hogging all the attention as of late, it’s easy to forget that there are other laptops that might be better suited for your needs. Microsoft ’s Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 , for example, are perfect for Windows fans, and right now, both are down to an all-time low with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM , and 256GB of storage. The Surface Laptop 5 starts at $699.

99 ($300 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, while the Surface Pro 9 is available at Amazon and Best Buy for $749.99 ($350 off). If you’re looking for a good Windows laptop for general use, the Surface Laptop 5 is still a worthwhile investment despite its age. The stunning laptop is both powerful and portable, with a thin chassis and a spacious 3:2 display that supports Dolby Vision IQ, which allows it to optimize HDR content for better lightin

