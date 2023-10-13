Microsoft spent two years trying to buy Activision Blizzard. For Xbox CEO, that was the easy part

Microsoft, which owns the Xbox gaming system, closed its $69 billion deal to buy game-maker Activision Blizzard on Friday after fending off global opposition from antitrust regulators and rivals.

“His job really just starts today,” said analyst Gil Luria, technology strategist at D.A. Davidson, after the deal’s closure. “All he’s been doing is preparing for today where he actually gets to integrate the business.

When the companies announced a planned merger in January 2022, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made clear it would be “critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward” on its commitments to improve its workplace culture. headtopics.com

“Microsoft didn’t have a choice. If they wanted to be long-term competitive with Sony and the PlayStation platform, they need to have a much more robust content offering,” Luria said. A key moment came in June, when a federal judge weighed the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the merger while it awaited further review. In an unusual move for a CEO that telegraphed the deal’s importance, Spencer spent the better part of two weeks at the defendant table of a San Francisco courtroom conferring with Microsoft’s lawyers.

Microsoft’s two key game launches this year from its Bethesda merger, Redfall and Starfield, have “been met with mixed reactions at best,” Jijiashvili said. “However, with globally popular game franchises such as Call of Duty now under its wing, the company is strategically much better positioned. headtopics.com

As of late last year, Activision Blizzard had 13,000 employees, about 72% in North America, according to a regulatory filing. Microsoft has already pledged it will stay neutral if the nearly 10,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada seek to organize into a labor union, part of a 2022 agreement with the Communications Workers of America meant to address U.S.

