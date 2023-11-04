Microsoft Reverses Decision to Remove Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Benefit for Employees

Microsoft employees will keep the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit after the company reversed its decision to remove it. Xbox chief Phil Spencer personally looked into the situation following employee complaints. The decision means that Microsoft employees will continue to have free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which they've had since 2019.

this is the best news

