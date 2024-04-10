Microsoft previews new Xbox Cloud Gaming interface with social features and UI

Microsoft is previewing a new Xbox Cloud Gaming interface today that includes the social features and UI you’d normally find in the Xbox dashboard. The new interface includes access to a web version of Xbox party chat , so you can use a browser to join a call with friends instead of the dedicated Xbox desktop and mobile apps. The updated web interface also includes the ability to find and manage Xbox friends, send messages, view user profiles and achievements, and even access notifications.

Microsoft is testing this initially with Xbox Insiders before rolling this interface out to all Xbox Cloud Gaming users. As this new interface is part of Xbox Cloud Gaming, most of it will also be available on smart TVs and Meta’s Quest VR headsets, too. The Xbox party chat feature on the web isn’t currently available on smart TVs just yet, though. The Xbox Cloud Gaming interface had already been modeled on the Xbox console Home screen UI, so additional Guide features is a great improvement. Most of this functionality was only available once you launched an Xbox cloud game, so being able to start an Xbox party chat on the web and have it continue between game sessions will be very useful for Xbox Cloud Gaming players. As always, Microsoft is only previewing this new interface today, so it could be some months before all Xbox Cloud Gaming users will be able to get access to these new feature

