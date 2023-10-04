Microsoft Joins Amazon in Antitrust Crosshairs. It's About the Cloud.

First Alphabet’s Google and Amazon came under scrutiny from antitrust regulators. Now Microsoft is also one of the subjects of an investigation.

Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) and Amazon’s (AMZN) dominance of the cloud-computing market is set to be probed in the U.K. British regulators have called for an investigation into the market, citing the companies’ combined market share of an estimated 70%-80% in cloud-infrastructure services and potential limits on competition.

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, has form. Microsoft already had one extended run-in with U.K. antitrust authorities this year as the CMA took a tough stance over its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which was resolved by the transfer of cloud-streaming rights for Activision’s games to a rival company. headtopics.com

The very same regulator will now investigate cloud computing. While in Britain the market is relatively small –it was worth around $9.1 billion in 2022 according to the CMA– any changes that the regulators demand could set a precedent for other markets.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said earlier this year that it was seeking information on the business practices of the cloud-computing companies, where Amazon Web Services is the biggest player, followed by Microsoft’s Azure. headtopics.com

