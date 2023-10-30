Microsoft is having its 'iPhone moment' this week

moment' for the Redmond-based tech titan. This event is important and is a part of a broader strategy to capitalize on a first-mover advantage in generative AI.

“Similar to the Microsoft Cloud opportunity that began in 2008 that has now grown into a $125B+revenue franchise, we see Microsoft AI having similar $100B+ scale potential longer-term,” the analysts wrote in a client note.

“While Microsoft AI revenue is small at an estimated $0.5B last quarter, the unprecedented pace of innovation, aggressive AI investments, and broad enterprise reach could result in Microsoft AI scaling to $10B+ in revenue within three years (ARR would be even higher).”“We remain buyers of MSFT on positive news flow into year-end on new AI products and user events across Microsoft, OpenAI, and GitHub,” the analysts concluded. headtopics.com

