Microsoft Hires Sam Altman to Boost AI Innovation

Microsoft has hired Sam Altman to power up its innovation in artificial intelligence after the co-founder of OpenAI was ousted as CEO in a chaotic boardroom coup on Friday. Meanwhile, the ChatGPT company will get its third CEO in three days. It’s another major shakeup to the balance of power over artificial intelligence, the most significant new technology in decades. Greg Brockman, another co-founder of OpenAI, is also joining Microsoft (MSFT) — the startup’s biggest financial backer.

Brockmann quit as OpenAI president after Altman was fired. Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Amazon’s streaming service Twitch, will join OpenAI as interim CEO. He replaces Mira Murati, who was named interim CEO when Altman was fired. She will return to her role as OpenAI’s chief technology officer. “We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research tea





