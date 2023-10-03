Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -2.61% shed 2.61% to $313.39 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, -1.37% falling 1.37% to 4,229.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.29% falling 1.29% to 33,002.38.Microsoft Corp. closed $53.39 below its 52-week high ($366.78), which the company achieved on July 18th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.78% fell 0.78% to $172.40, Alphabet Inc. Cl C GOOG, -1.38% fell 1.38% to $133.30, and Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -1.30% fell 1.30% to $132.43. Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

