Microsoft bans 'unauthorized' third-party Xbox controllers and accessories

The error code is explained in detail on: "From the moment you connect an unauthorized accessory and receive error code 0x82d60002, you'll have two weeks to use the accessory, after which time it will then be blocked from use with the console." Microsoft's advice? Get in touch with the company you bought the controller from and return it — a bit savage, but very clear.

Microsoft's motivation for the crackdown could stem, in part, from a desire to block cheat devices like . Fellow gaming companies have been working hard to ban their use during gameplay. Of course, Microsoft's decision could also stem from a probable increase in sales of their own controllers and accessories.assuring customers that it would "spare no effort in identifying potential solutions" to this new policy. In the meantime, there's likely to be a drop in sales for its and other third-party manufacturers' Xbox products.

