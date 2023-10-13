Microsoft-Activision Finally Gets U.K Approval. But Comes With This Warning.

Microsoft’s $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is on the path to closing after U.K. regulators cleared the deal. It’s a relief for the tech giant but came with an admonishment which suggests British antitrust authorities are joining their American counterparts in an aggressive stance toward Big Tech.

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, said Friday that its concerns over the threat to competition posed by the deal were resolved by Microsoft’s (ticker: MSFT) transfer of cloud-streaming rights for Activision’s (ATVI) videogames to a rival company.“Businesses and their advisors should be in no doubt that the tactics employed by Microsoft are no way to engage with the CMA.

The rebuke looks like the British regulator is just getting started taking on big technology companies. The CMA is claiming a win, despite having backed down from its initial stance against the deal, which led to Microsoft suggesting it would discourage innovation and investment in the U.K. However Microsoft ended up backing down too. This deal could be a sign of things to come. headtopics.com

Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement from Barron’s early on Friday. “The question that is left hanging… is whether this case shows a merger oversight system in the U.K. that is too dogmatic in dealing with what is a forward looking competitive assessment (especially in the case of ‘Big Tech’), or one which can be sufficiently flexible when required,” said Alex Haffner, competition partner at U.K. law firm Fladgate.

Microsoft and Amazon’s (AMZN) dominance of the cloud-computing market is currently under investigation in the U.K. Microsoft’s Activision acquisition can now be closed despite continuing opposition from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The FTC said last month that it plans to restart an in-house trial against Microsoft over the acquisition but it doesn’t currently have the power to block the deal, after federal judges rejected its attempts to obtain a court order to do so. headtopics.com

