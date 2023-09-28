Microscopic parasite found in Baltimore-area drinking water, officials say

The Baltimore Department of Public Works detected low levels of Cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite, during a routine test of a reservoir. commonly found in lakes and rivers, was found during a routine test of the Druid Lake Reservoir, Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) said in a news release.

"Please rest assured that our drinking water remains safe for the general population," the news release said."This is not related, or in any way comparable, to previous water-related issues."

While the city said the water is safe for most people to drink, it advised that vulnerable populations, including the immunocompromised, elderly or children,"should consider taking precautions." Residents were advised to boil or filter water, or drink bottled water.gastrointestinal problems

such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach pain, according to the city. Officials advised vulnerable populations to drink bottled water, boil water for one minute before drinking, and to filter tap water with a filter labeled to ANSI/NSF 53 or 58 standards or a filter designed to remove objects 1 micron or larger. headtopics.com

The city DPW said the water is safe for most people to drink, though the elderly, children and immunocompromised should consider taking precautions.