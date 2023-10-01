Microplastics are in the clouds: researchers sound alarm on plastic air pollution

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report on airborne microplastics in cloud water,” the authors wrote in their report.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report on airborne microplastics in cloud water,” the authors wrote in their report.

Microplastics are such particles that measure fewer than 5 millimeters and are particularly insidious for their tendency to turn up in the most unwelcome of places — from our

Read more:

nypost »

Research reveals microplastic invasion in secluded caveResearchers from Saint Louis University reveal the presence of microplastics in environments cordoned off from human presence for decades.

The Microplastics Are in the Clouds NowJapanese scientists found microplastics in cloud water samples on top of two mountains in Japan. Nowhere is safe from plastic pollution.

Earth is such a mess right now that scientists found microplastics in cloudsJapanese researchers have discovered a concerning amount of microplastics are now appearing in our clouds.

Japanese scientists find microplastics are present in cloudsResearchers in Japan have confirmed microplastics are present in clouds, where they are likely affecting the climate in ways that aren't yet fully understood.

Scientists Find Microplastics Inside CloudsResearchers have discovered microplastics inside rain clouds, indicating that the particles are contaminating nearly every part of nature.

Scientists Find Microplastics in Cave Sealed Off From All HumansEven a cave that's been closed to the public for three decades can't escape the reach of microplastic particles.