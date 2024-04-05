Microids and Savage Level Announce Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Microids and developer Savage Level revealed their latest title on the way as they delve into some pirate lore with Flint: Treasure of Oblivion. The game will have you taking on the role of Captain Flint and his crew as you head off to have historically accurate adventures during the golden age of piracy in this new real-time exploration turn-based title.

You can check out the trailer here and more info below, as it will arrive on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as XSX|S and PS5 sometime in Q4 2024. Credit: Microid

