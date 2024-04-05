Microbiologist Goes Viral for Live Tweeting Fleetwood Mac Reactions

Dr. Raven Baxter , a microbiologist and science communicator , went viral for live tweeting her reactions to Fleetwood Mac 's album ' Rumors .' She first heard the band's music while working at a bar hotel in Nebraska and was immediately captivated.

Baxter's tweets gained widespread attention and she became known for her infectious enthusiasm for Fleetwood Mac.

Dr. Raven Baxter Microbiologist Science Communicator Fleetwood Mac Rumors Live Tweeting Viral

