Microaxial Flow Pump Reduces Risk of Death in Patients with STEMI and Cardiogenic Shock

The use of a microaxial flow pump (Impella CP) with standard care resulted in a lower risk of death compared to standard care alone in patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction ( STEMI ) and cardiogenic shock . The Impella CP is a small percutaneous pump placed in the left chamber of the heart, which helps expel oxygenated blood from the left ventricle to the body. The study found that although there were more complications, the use of Impella CP saved lives.

The primary endpoint of the study was death from any cause at 180 days

Microaxial Flow Pump Impella CP Standard Care Death Risk STEMI Cardiogenic Shock

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Impella CP Improves Survival in STEMI, Cardiogenic ShockUse of a microaxial flow pump led to a lower risk of death in patients with STEMI-related cardiogenic shock in the DanGer Shock trial, although with more adverse events.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

New Study Reveals How the Brain Achieves a Flow StateScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Earth’s Deep Secrets: Breakthrough Study Discovers Ancient Mantle Flow Beneath Philippine Sea PlateScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Museum exhibit at Steam Pump Ranch honors Oro Valley womenMadison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication, a minor in political science and certificate in cross-sector leadership.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

Your brain in the zone: A new neuroimaging study reveals how the brain achieves a creative flow stateA new neuroimaging study reveals how the brain gets to the creative flow state.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Sponge Token Among Top Meme Coin Gainers with 50% PumpCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »