Micro Transit Program in Indianapolis Helps Individuals Achieve Success

The Driven 2 Success Micro Transit Program has been providing rides to over 1,000 people in Indianapolis for the past two years. The program has been successful in helping individuals like Shelby Houge, who dropped out of school at a young age, obtain their high school diploma and pursue further education.

The demand for rides has been steadily increasing, with 13,336 rides provided so far.

Micro Transit Program Indianapolis Success Stories Education Transportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wrtv / 🏆 598. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transit groups rally for more Metro Ambassadors and less armed policeTransit activists rallied for safety at LA Metro, asking for more Transit Ambassadors, not more police.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

This Philly bus driver is also a substitute teacher and public transit activistMarcus McKnight's dream is to create a transit education program for Philly students.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

SEPTA’s ‘archaic’ security cameras foil plans for a program that would use AI to detect gunsSEPTA ended the AI surveillance program amid a spike in violent crime across the transit system.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

New Life Recovery Program Center Extends Residential Work-Study ProgramThe center is extending the residential work-study program from 4 to 6 months to give residents a better chance of success in recovering from addiction.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

‘The Internet is not cheap:’ Spring man working to keep federal program that lowers connectivity costsThe Affordable Connectivity Program is a federal program that lowers the cost of internet for recipients up to $30 per month and $75 a month for those on Tribal lands. 1,718,552 Texans are enrolled in the program. However, the program will likely end next month if Congress doesn’t fund the program.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Penn Station task force starts push to make transit hub more residentialA Penn Station task force helmed by Manhattan’s Community Board 5 outlined its long-term goal of increasing housing in the station’s surrounding area and

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »