Micro Dairy in Kodiak Thrives by Selling Variety of Products

Kelli Foreman runs the states only Grade “A” Certified goat dairy . She sells a variety of products, including lotion and soap. Dairy farming is not an easy business, but the micro dairy at Heritage Farm and Ranch in Kodiak makes it work by selling a variety of products and focusing on being more efficient. “I kind of joked that I started a Grade “A” dairy with a “C” team,” said Kelli Foreman, a fifth-generation farmer. Foreman begins her mornings tending to her more than 20 goats at the farm.

And a couple of her nanny goats are pregnant. She started her dairy in 2014 with animals donated from her friends and farmers across the state. “I had friends that I found on the mainland, I had a couple here, and it was just trying to find like — this goat is older, this one’s udder…And it doesn’t matter,” she said. “I said as long as they are from a clean herd and they have good genetics, let’s bring them in. So really the dairy started with eight goats.

Micro Dairy Goat Dairy Heritage Farm And Ranch Kodiak Dairy Farming Products Efficiency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AKpublicnews / 🏆 387. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bird flu detected in milk from dairy cows in Texas and KansasAvian flu was found for the first time in U.S. livestock this month, including in cows and a goat. The risk to humans is low, but experts warn against drinking raw milk.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Dairy cattle in Texas and Kansas test positive for bird fluTexas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says contaminated milk has been dumped after bird flu was confirmed in cows at three dairies in the…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Dairy cattle in Texas and Kansas test positive for bird flu“At this stage, there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply or that this circumstance poses a risk to consumer health,” the USDA said in a statement.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Dairy cattle in Texas and Kansas have tested positive for bird fluFederal officials say that milk from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas has tested positive for bird flu

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Mysterious disease affecting Texas dairy cows identifiedThe shelter is waiving all adoption fees in an effort to avoid overcrowding and the potential for euthanasia.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Dairy cattle in Texas and Kansas have tested positive for bird fluFederal officials say that milk from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas has tested positive for bird flu.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »