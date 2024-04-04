Micro Dairy in Kodiak Thrives by Selling Variety of Products

Kelli Foreman runs the states only Grade “A” Certified goat dairy . She sells a variety of products, including lotion and soap. Dairy farming is not an easy business, but the micro dairy at Heritage Farm and Ranch in Kodiak makes it work by selling a variety of products and focusing on being more efficient. “I kind of joked that I started a Grade “A” dairy with a “C” team,” said Kelli Foreman, a fifth-generation farmer. Foreman begins her mornings tending to her more than 20 goats at the farm.
And a couple of her nanny goats are pregnant. She started her dairy in 2014 with animals donated from her friends and farmers across the state. “I had friends that I found on the mainland, I had a couple here, and it was just trying to find like — this goat is older, this one’s udder…And it doesn’t matter,” she said. “I said as long as they are from a clean herd and they have good genetics, let’s bring them in. So really the dairy started with eight goats.
