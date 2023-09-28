Mick Jagger: My 8 kids ‘don’t need’ my $500 million fortune

The Rolling Stones frontman revealed that he doesn’t plan on sharing his wealth with his eight children. Jagger teased that the money should go to charity instead of his offspring. “The children don’t need $500m to live well. Come on,” he joked to the publication.Jagger’s oldest child is daughter, Karis, 52, whom he welcomed with Marsha Hunt in 1970.

In 1971, he wed ex-wife Bianca Jagger and had daughter Jade, 51. Jagger also shares four children with ex-wife Jerry Hall, whom he was married to from 1990 to 1997: daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 38, and Gabriel, 25.

He and model Luciana Morad Gimenez welcomed son Lucas, 24, in 1999, and his youngest child, son son Deveraux, 6, with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, arrived in 2016. Elsewhere in the interview, the English singer revealed how he hopes the Stones’ legacy will continue on long after he is gone.

Rolling Stones members Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards perform on stage during a concert on July 31, 2022 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden.“You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour,” he noted. “The technology has really moved on since the