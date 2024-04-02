Michter’s Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey Release Raises Questions

For all we’ve learned about the long and storied history of Michter’s over the years, the distillery can’t help but feel like something of a cipher whenever I open a new bottle. Take the new Michter’s Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey release for 2024, for instance–it’s the first since 2022 for the brand, because last year instead got a Toasted Barrel Finish Rye release.

But like so many Michter’s releases, the questions start immediately when browsing the label, which says it was “bottled by” Michter’s, but makes no claim to be distilled by them. Perhaps it was, as I was under the impression that most of the baseline Michter’s releases were now products of either the company’s Shively or Louisville distilleries, but you certainly have to wonder. The website, meanwhile, does confirm “Kentucky” as the state of origin, for whatever that’s wort

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PasteMagazine / 🏆 392. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NY Distilling Co. Jaywalk Straight Rye Whiskey ReviewNY Distilling Co. has revived a long-dormant species of rye grain to produce this bold new rye whiskey, full of character.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Now Open: Agave & Rye at Eton Chagrin Blvd.On Wednesday, March 20th, Agave & Rye (28601 Chagrin Blvd., 216-493-8226) opened its second Cleveland location at Eton Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere. The Covington, Kentucky-based company announced last fall that it was taking over the former home of Paladar Latin Kitchen, which closed in September after 16 years.

Source: ClevelandScene - 🏆 383. / 55 Read more »

Pastrami on RyeThis classic Jewish deli sandwich is all about the quality of the pastrami: beef brisket that's rich with smoke and spice, streaked with the melting juices of ample fat.

Source: seriouseats - 🏆 410. / 53 Read more »

Tasting: 2 New Whiskeys from 15 Stars (8 & 15 Year Bourbon, First West Rye)15 Stars might just be the best independent whiskey bottler on the bourbon and rye whiskey scene today, as these releases illustrate.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Noe Valley's Birch & Rye closing this monthChef of Birch & Rye, the only Russian restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide, citing 'unsustainable' production costs

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Cocktail Queries: What Are the Best Rye Whiskeys for a Manhattan?If you're making a Manhattan, you really should embrace the classic rye whiskey recipe. Here are some picks for every budget.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »