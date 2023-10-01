Michigan teen accused of throwing chair at teacher’s head arrested, faces assault charges: report

The teacher, who attempted to restore order between the students, had her back turned when one of the girls picked up the metal chair and hurled it in the educator’s direction. The 15-year-old student can be seen tossing the chair toward her teacher’s head as she had her back turned.

The school’s resource officer was called to break up the fight and found the teacher lying on the ground with head injuries, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told theBoth girls involved in the fight were arrested.

The unnamed educator was quickly rushed to the hospital to treat her head injury and is “doing well,” according to a She has since been released from the hospital and expressed plans to return to the classroom.

The teacher instantly dropped to the floor due to the blunt trauma and did not move for several seconds after being hit.The superintendent shared that the student who threw the chair will be held accountable according to the law and the district’s code of conduct. headtopics.com

“We are committed to ensuring that our schools are safe and conducive to learning for all scholars, and we take this responsibility very seriously,” Jones wrote. The letter states that the district is investigating the violent incident.

