Michigan State officially fires football coach Mel Tucker for cause

Michigan State said Tucker, who is under investigation for a sexual harassment complaint, brought “public disrespect, contempt and ridicule” upon the school. Buckner: Mel Tucker’s poor judgment undermined his bigger mission Tracy, who has educated athletes at dozens of schools about creating and promoting a culture against sexual violence, told USA Today that she and Tucker had developed a professional...

Buckner: Mel Tucker’s poor judgment undermined his bigger mission Tracy, who has educated athletes at dozens of schools about creating and promoting a culture against sexual violence, told USA Today that she and Tucker had developed a professional relationship after she addressed Michigan State’s players in August 2021. She served as an honorary captain the following April for the Spartans’ spring game, which took place shortly before her alleged phone call with Tucker, during which Tracy said she sat frozen for several minutes.Tracy filed a complaint with Michigan State’s Title IX office in December. In a statement to the external Title IX investigator hired by the university, Tucker claimed his relationship with Tracy was “mutually consensual and intimate.”

On Sept. 18, Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller informed Tucker in a letter that the university

Sept. 10, hours after the allegations of sexual harassment against him were brought to light. The source of the allegations was Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and activist, who accused Tucker of making sexually explicit comments and masturbating during a phone call with her in April 2022.

In a statement the following day, Tucker suggested the school had only moved to terminate him before a hearing about the investigation scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6 because “Ms. Tracy and potentially others leaked the confidential investigation report to the press.”

“I don’t believe MSU plans to fire me because I admitted to an entirely consensual, private relationship with another adult who gave one presentation at MSU, at my behest, over two years ago,” Tucker said.Haller’s notice to Tucker provided him one week to respond with reasons that he should not be fired. Tucker’swith a 25-page letter, in which they wrote “the ongoing deficiencies that have plagued the [university’s] investigation from the outset bolster the conclusion that [Michigan State] has ulterior and threatening motives here” and argued Tucker’s interactions with Tracy did not meet the definition of “moral turpitude.”“If the University investigatedprivate life or that of any other employee,” Tucker’s legal team wrote to Haller, “it would certainly find something ‘embarrassing’ to presumably justify your or their termination.”“Simply put, Mr. Tucker’s response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice,” he said in Wednesday’s statement. “Instead, his 25-page response, which includes a 12-page letter from his attorney and a 13-page ‘expert report,’ provides a litany of excuses for his inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the notice.”termination letter to Tucker

, Haller wrote that the university "has amassed a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination for cause."

It’s unclear how much, if any, of the roughly $80 million remaining on his contract Michigan State will owe Tucker.

Tucker, 51, finishes his career at Michigan State with a 20-14 record, including an 11-2 season in 2021 that culminated with a win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. The Spartans started this year 2-0 but have lost two straight games by a combined score of 72-16 with Harlon Barnett serving as the acting coach following Tucker’s suspension. Michigan State plays at Iowa on Saturday.