Michigan State fires Mel Tucker following sexual harassment allegations

Mel Tucker went 20-14 in three-plus seasons with the Spartans. Michigan State has officially fired football coach Mel Tucker.
Athletic director Alan Haller sent Tucker a termination notice Wednesday to end the coach’s four-year tenure amid sexual harassment allegations, which included masturbating during a phone call with a rape survivor and activist.
Michigan State said it’s terminating the agreement “for cause.” “No statement in your attorney’s Response attempting to undermine the jurisdiction of the investigation, justify your actions, or call into question the University’s rational and justified decision to terminate your contract for cause ‘present reason to the Athletic Director and the University’s President as to why [why] you should not be terminated on the ground state’ in the Notice,”.
Suspended Michigan State coach breaks silence after allegations
Michigan State has officially fired football coach Mel Tucker.
Athletic director Alan Haller sent Tucker a termination notice Wednesday to end the coach’s four-year tenure amid sexual harassment allegations, which included masturbating during a phone call with a rape survivor and activist.
Michigan State said it’s terminating the agreement “for cause.”
“No statement in your attorney’s Response attempting to undermine the jurisdiction of the investigation, justify your actions, or call into question the University’s rational and justified decision to terminate your contract for cause ‘present reason to the Athletic Director and the University’s President as to why [why] you should not be terminated on the ground state’ in the Notice,”.
“It is immaterial if, as you allege, these actions were purportedly consensual and somehow occurred outside of your workplace. As the University previously stated, ‘[i]t is decidedly unprofessional and unethical to flirt, make sexual comments, and masturbate while on the phone with a University vendor.’