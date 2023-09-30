Michigan's Blake Corum talks Jim Harbaugh's return to sidelines, 'electric' atmosphere at Nebraska

Blake Corum leads Michigan into Nebraska for a pivotal Big Ten matchup. He broke down the team's year so far with Fox News Digital earlier this week. Corum is off to a hot start. He has 351 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through the first four games.

The Heisman Trophy contender, recently honored as a member of thefor his efforts in the community, knows the Wolverines have to take it one game at a time.

"I think it’s going the way we expected it to go," he said of Michigan’s start."Obviously, each and every week we’re going to strive to get better on offense and defense, special teams, you name it. We’re going to find mistakes that we need to fix each and every week. But we’re winning, and we’re playing winning football. We’re not making too many mistakes. Obviously, we had to clean some things up. But we’re right where we want to be.

