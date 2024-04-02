Michigan Repeals Ban on Renting Wombs and Boosts Protections for IVF

Michigan repeals ban on renting wombs and boosts protections for in vitro fertilization (IVF). Governor Whitmer signs the Michigan Family Protection Act, removing criminal prohibitions on surrogacy and ensuring LGBTQ+ parents are treated equally.

Michigan was the only state that criminalized paid surrogacy contracts.

