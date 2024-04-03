Michigan Prosecutors Seek Prison Time for Parents in School Shooting Case

Prosecutors in Michigan have recommended at least 10 years in prison for Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents who are the first in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for a school shooting. The couple is set to be sentenced on April 9.

Prosecutors seek from 40 to 50 years in prison for Sam Bankman-Fried for cryptocurrency fraudFederal prosecutors are asking a New York judge to sentence FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to between 40 and 50 years in prison for cryptocurrency crimes they described as a “historic fraud.” Prosecutors submitted their presentence recommendations on Friday to a federal judge who will sentence him later this month.

