Michigan President Urges Respect for Due Process in NCAA Investigation

Michigan president Santa Ono urged the Big Ten commissioner to respect “due process” and the NCAA investigation into the Wolverines' football program as Petitti explores potential discipline of Michigan for its alleged sign-stealing operation. Ono emailed Petitti on Thursday, before their Friday meeting in Ann Arbor, where Petitti attended the Big Ten field hockey tournament.

Petitti and Ono discussed the allegations against Michigan, as well as the information Petitti has obtained from the NCAA and various coaches and athletic directors within the Big Ten.I look forward to our meeting and am writing now to share some of my deeply held beliefs, which I hope can inform our conversation and guide what we do next. None of us wants to be in this situation. The University of Michigan takes its compliance obligations seriously. We are committed to ethics, integrity, and fair play. It is at our core and always will be. And that is why I am so deeply concerned about the allegations. We are fully cooperating with the NCAA in its investigation, as it seeks to separate the facts from irresponsible speculation seen in much of the public and social media discours

