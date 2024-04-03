Michigan Police Seize $4.5 Million Worth of Drugs and Firearms in Record-Breaking Bust

Police in Livonia, Michigan recently confiscated roughly $4.5 million worth of drugs and firearms in a record-setting seizure. The search yielded 41 kilograms of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of cocaine, pill press machines, firearms, and $155,000 in cash.

This is the largest ever single find in Michigan and ranks among the largest in the country.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michigan columnist warns Republicans will 'seize' on alleged illegal immigrant murders in critical swing stateDetroit News politics editor Chad Livengood said Republicans have 'found the crime they were seeking' with illegal migrant Brandon Ortiz-Vite being charged with murder.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

CBP Officers Seize Methamphetamine Worth $8.4 Million at World Trade BridgeU.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge thwarted a significant drug smuggling attempt on Tuesday seizing methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $8.4 million.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Greek authorities seize 3.75 million capsules of contraband nerve pain drug pregabalinGreek authorities have seized more than three tons of the prescription nerve pain drug pregabalin and impounded a yacht registered in the United Kingdom

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Greek authorities seize 3.75 million capsules of contraband nerve pain drug pregabalinGreek authorities have seized more than three tons of the prescription nerve pain drug pregabalin and impounded a yacht registered in the United Kingdom. Greece's coast guard says the yacht was raided Thursday night while anchored in the port of Lavrio, 45 miles southeast of Athens. Coast guard officers found 3.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Feds Want to Seize This $7 Million Condo in a Luxe Trump BuildingProsecutors say the daughter of Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso used dirty money to buy unit 32G in the Trump International Hotel & Tower.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

American Fork police seize 30 lbs fentanyl, large sum of cash from undocumented immigrantA Murray man was arrested Thursday after authorities said they seized 30 pounds of fentanyl and large amounts of cash from his apartment.American Fork police o

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »