Michigan parents face prison time for school shooting

Prosecutors in Michigan are recommending at least 10 years in prison next week for two parents who are the first in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for a school shooting. Jennifer Crumbley showed a “chilling lack of remorse” for her role, and James Crumbley “failed to exercise even the smallest measure of ordinary care” that could have prevented the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in 2021, prosecutors said in a court filing Wednesday.
The Crumbleys, the parents of shooter Ethan Crumbley, were convicted of involuntary manslaughter at separate trials earlier this year. They were not accused of knowing their son's plan. But prosecutors said they failed to lock up a gun at home and ignored his mental health. The maximum prison stay for the crime is 15 years. But the minimum sentence set by the judge on April 9 will be critical because the Crumbleys would be eligible for parole consideration after that time
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Postdoctoral Research Assistant in Quantum Devices - United Kingdom, Central Oxford job with Oxford UniversityWe are seeking candidates for full-time Postdoctoral Research Assistant positions within Professor Ares’ research group at the Department of Engineering Science (Central Oxford). The posts are funded by an ERC starting grant and are fixed-term to the 31st March 2026.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »