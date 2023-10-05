Michigan judge to decide whether to drop charges against 2 accused in false elector scheme

FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel walks to her seat before the State of the State address, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. A Michigan judge is expected to decide Friday morning, Oct.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, however, may have derailed the case by saying during a virtual event last month that the electors"legit believe" Trump won the election. “Every single charge requires the government to prove they did this with the intent to defraud," said Matthew Schneider, a former U.S. attorney in Detroit. “If the attorney general is saying the group didn’t really intend to do this, because they genuinely believed they were the electors, there's a strong argument the prosecution can't prove a necessary element.
Nessel, a Democrat, first brought the charges in July. At a Sept. 18 virtual event organized by liberal groups, Nessel said the group would never plea guilty because they “genuinely believe” Trump won the election. headtopics.com
“These are people who have been brainwashed,” Nessel said, adding that the case would be tried in a county that is “very, very Democratic-leaning.” In a motion to dismiss charges, Frost’s attorney, Kevin Kijewski, argues Nessel's comments are an “explicit and clear admission” there was not a criminal intent behind the actions, which is required for all eight of the charges.
Michigan Dismisses Hockey Player for Alleged Hate CrimeThe team did not confirm the specific reason for removing the sophomore from the roster.