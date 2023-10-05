FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel walks to her seat before the State of the State address, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. A Michigan judge is expected to decide Friday morning, Oct.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, however, may have derailed the case by saying during a virtual event last month that the electors"legit believe" Trump won the election. “Every single charge requires the government to prove they did this with the intent to defraud," said Matthew Schneider, a former U.S. attorney in Detroit. “If the attorney general is saying the group didn’t really intend to do this, because they genuinely believed they were the electors, there's a strong argument the prosecution can't prove a necessary element.

Nessel, a Democrat, first brought the charges in July. At a Sept. 18 virtual event organized by liberal groups, Nessel said the group would never plea guilty because they “genuinely believe” Trump won the election. headtopics.com

“These are people who have been brainwashed,” Nessel said, adding that the case would be tried in a county that is “very, very Democratic-leaning.” In a motion to dismiss charges, Frost’s attorney, Kevin Kijewski, argues Nessel's comments are an “explicit and clear admission” there was not a criminal intent behind the actions, which is required for all eight of the charges.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Will Jung Kook Go Two-for-Two at No. 1 With ‘3D’?In this week’s The Contenders, the BTS alum challenges for a top debut with his Jack Harlow-featuring new single.

Mont Blanc shrinks over two metres in height in two years - researchersWestern Europe's highest peak, Mont Blanc, has lost more than two metres (6.5 ft) in height over the past two years, French researchers said on Thursday.

France's highest peak Mont Blanc shrinks over two meters in two yearsScientists have been monitoring Mont Blanc's changes every two years since 2001 to study climate crisis' impact on the Alps.

Mont Blanc shrinks by over two meters in two yearsFrance's highest mountain, Mont Blanc, has shrunk by over two meters in height over the past two years, researchers said on Thursday, measuring the Alpine peak at 4,805.59 meters (15,766.4 feet).

Michigan judge to decide whether to drop charges against 2 accused in false elector schemeTwo Michigan defendants accused of participating in a fake elector scheme are set to appear before a judge, seeking for charges to be dropped due to comments made by the state attorney general.

Michigan Dismisses Hockey Player for Alleged Hate CrimeThe team did not confirm the specific reason for removing the sophomore from the roster.