Michigan Hunter Mistakenly Shoots Gray Wolf in Calhoun County

It wasn't a coyote a Michigan hunter shot earlier in Calhoun County in January - though, they could be forgiven for the mistake. After all, gray wolves haven't been seen this far south in Michigan in more than a hundred years. But genetic testing by the Department of Natural Resources confirmed the hunter's harvest was the apex predator, the office announced in a release Wednesday.

There have been only a few signs of wolves in Michigan's Lower Peninsula since they were reestablished in the state in the 1980s. However, the existing populations are almost exclusive to the Upper Peninsula. The matter remains a source of investigation for the DNR. However, the department does not believe the species has established itself in the lower portion of the state."This is an unusual case, and the DNR is actively delving into the matter to learn more about this particular animal's origin," said Brian Roell, large carnivore specialist for the DNR in a releas

