Michigan homeowners paint their front door pink, sparking viral reaction from US postal worker

Residents in a neighborhood in Detroit, Michigan, recently painted their new front door pink. A postal worker was caught on video complimenting the new look — saying she 'loved it.' Mullins, however, said she was shocked when a postal delivery person gave a complimentwhile dropping off their mail. Markie Mullins (right, front) and her boyfriend, Milo Birk, took a photo with their front door before redoing it.

The couple live in Michigan.to the homeowners"I was at work and noticed someone standing at the door longer than usual," she said."I checked the camera and saw [her]."

PINK-OBSESSED MOM TURNS COTTAGE INTO PASTEL-COLORED ‘DREAM HOME’ Mail worker Benethia Williams was caught on the doorbell camera saying,"I love this door — it’s a cute pink." "It really put a smile on my face because my neighborhood has been through a lot — everyone is working to build it back up."

Mullins posted the video on TikTok — where it now has over 70,000 views and 11,000 likes. Postal worker Benethia Williams reacted to the new door in Detroit, Michigan, after noticing it was a soft pink color. Her honest, on-the-spot reactions were captured on video and shared on social media.Some users commented on their love for the door on the post.

Read more:

FoxNews »

- Ann Arbor, Michigan job with University of MichiganThe Department of Human Genetics at the University of Michigan Medical School (Ann Arbor, Michigan) seeks to fill two tenure-track faculty position...

Monument honoring slain civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo and friend is unveiled in Detroit parkA monument has been unveiled in Detroit that commemorates a white mother slain while doing civil rights work in Alabama in 1965 and the Black friend who helped raise her children after her death.

Monument honoring slain civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo and friend is unveiled in Detroit parkA monument has been unveiled in Detroit that commemorates a white mother slain while doing civil rights work in Alabama in 1965 and the Black friend who helped raise her children after her death

Monument honoring slain civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo and friend is unveiled in Detroit parkA monument has been unveiled in Detroit that commemorates a white mother slain while doing civil rights work in Alabama in 1965 and the Black friend who helped raise her children after her death.

Monument honoring slain civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo and friend is unveiled in Detroit parkA monument has been unveiled in Detroit that commemorates a white mother slain while doing civil rights work in Alabama in 1965 and the Black friend who helped raise her children after her death

Monument honoring slain civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo and friend is unveiled in Detroit parkA monument has been unveiled in Detroit that commemorates a white mother slain while doing civil rights work in Alabama in 1965 and the Black friend who helped raise her children after her death