Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Release Book Detailing Political Career

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will release a book detailing her political career, sparking speculation about her presidential ambitions . 'True Gretch' will provide insights into her tenure as governor, including her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and clashes with former President Donald Trump .

It will also highlight her role in the 2022 midterm election and the enshrinement of abortion rights in Michigan's constitution.

